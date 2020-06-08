Bury Council- Join us for lots of activities for Carers week

The hundreds of Bury people who provide unpaid care to the most vulnerable can take part in wide range of activities during Carers Week (8-14 June).
This year, the coronavirus outbreak has put even more challenges on carers as they take onmore responsibilities for relatives and friends who are disabled, ill or older and who need support.
During Carers Week, Bury Carers Hub is offering local carers the opportunity to join them for a range of daily activities: from online exercises and cooking to arts, music and quizzes.
All activities are online and can be accessed through the Zoom video communications platform.
To see the full programme of events, go to https://www.n-compass.org.uk/news-events/our-carers-week-timetable
Provided through n-compass, the new Bury Carers’ Hub offers carers a wide range of support services which include:
- 1-2-1 or group-based support activities
- helping carers to take a break and do something for themselves
- online support include a Carers Community Network
- access to a volunteer manned Carers Help and Talk (CHAT) Line
- providing information, advice, and guidance on specific topics
- helping carers to access community, health, and wellbeing services
- accessing a range of activities and training
- volunteering opportunities as ‘Friends of Bury Carers’
- access to a regular Bury Carers’ Hub magazine
- The Hub can be contacted by:
- Telephone: 0300 303 0207 (calls charged at local rate and lines open 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday)
- Email: enquiries@burycarershub.org.uk
- Webpage: www.@burycarershub.org.uk
