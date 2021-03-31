Bury Council hope every elector will have their say in May’s elections

Bury Council hope every elector will have their say in the upcoming local elections.

The elections will take place on Thursday 6 May and everyone is asked to do their bit to ensure the ballot is Covid-safe.

In a double poll, voters will also be asked to choose a Mayor for Greater Manchester after last year’s elections were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Measures will be in place to ensure polling stations are safe, but any resident who is worried about voting in person can of course apply for a postal vote – details below.

To register to vote – the deadline is midnight on Monday 19 April. It only takes five minutes – go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

For a postal vote – the deadline is 5pm on Tuesday 20 April. Call 0161 253 5252 or email Electionservices@bury.gov.uk

Geoff Little, Returning Officer for Bury, said: “We have worked with our colleagues across Greater Manchester to plan the local and mayoral polls on 6 May in a way that minimises the risk of spreading the coronavirus and meets the highest standards of both public safety and democratic integrity.

“We hope that every elector in Bury will take the opportunity to have their say in May’s elections with the confidence that the right precautions are in place.”

Bury has 51 councillors, three for each of the borough’s 17 wards. At this election, one third of the seats (one in each ward) will be contested. Voters in two wards (North Manor and Moorside) will have two votes this time, due to the recent resignations of councillors.

Mr Little added: “Electors who wish one are advised to apply for a postal vote as early as possible, but everyone can be confident that polling stations will be safe places to vote.

“Most of our 100+ polling stations are unchanged, but all will have been checked for suitability. Staff will have taken a Covid-19 test, and they will be behind screens and will wear masks and visors.

“Residents who vote in person will be expected to wear a mask and sanitise their hands before entering the polling station.

“Social distancing signs will be on display, and one-way systems where possible, and our busier polling stations will have door marshals to control any queues. Please allow extra time to vote, as numbers may be limited in the station at any one time.

“If you do want a postal vote, and are not already registered for one, you must apply by the deadline of 20 April.”

The Council confirmed the count of the ballot will take place the following day on Friday 7 May.