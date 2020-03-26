Bury Council have suspended car parking charges due to Covid-19

All charges for council car parking in Bury town centre have been suspended with immediate effect as a consequence of dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The suspension of charges will apply to all on-street bays and council-owned car parks: Trinity Street, Bolton Street Station, Foundry Street, George Street, Irwell Street, Manchester Road, (via Belle Vue Terrace), Moorgate, Parsons Lane, Parsons Lane North, The Castle, Trinity Street, Castle Leisure Centre and Market Car Park.

Pay and display machines are being covered and signs erected to inform the public.

Drivers are advised to check with private car park owners (e.g. The Rock, Mill Gate) to see what their arrangements are.

A council spokesman said: “We have had requests from businesses who have key workers still in the field and needing to park. This is a goodwill gesture from the council to ease burdens at this very difficult time for everyone.

“It is also aimed at reducing any anxiety that drivers may feel about using a machine that others may have recently touched.

“We urge drivers to park responsibly and not to obstruct delivery vehicles or access to emergency services.”