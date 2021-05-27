Bury Council has approved two bids to regenerate towns

Bury Council’s Cabinet has approved submission of two bids of up to £20 million to The Government’s Levelling Up Fund for regeneration projects.

If successful, the money will be used to continue the transformative regeneration programme being delivered in Radcliffe and bolster Bury town centre around our famous Bury Market. The money would contribute towards the largest regeneration in a generation for the borough.

The Levelling Up Fund was announced in the 2021 Budget and bids can be submitted for capital building projects including small transport projects, regeneration and town centre investment and cultural investment.

A maximum of £20m funding is available per bid for projects able to start in 2022. Bidders need to demonstrate they are consulting with the public and how they are environmentally friendly.

A council can submit several bids depending on the number of MPs in an area – in Bury’s case this means two bids. Bids must be submitted by 18 June.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of the council said: “Response, recovery and regeneration are the over-riding priorities for members of Bury Council’s new cabinet, and with the approval of these bids we are stepping up our ambitions to create the largest regeneration in a generation for the people of our borough.

“Bury Council is forging its own plans to bounce back post-Covid and create prosperity and opportunities for all sections of the community, and we hope The Government will match our ambitions on this.

“The bids will support our masterplan for Radcliffe, which we adopted last year, and to continue to support, protect and boost the role of our borough as a shopping destination. We look forward to working with government on any opportunity which will benefit the resident of our borough.”