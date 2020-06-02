Bury Council director for children Karen Dolton to retire this autumn

Bury Council’s executive director for children and young people Karen Dolton will retire this autumn after three years working with the borough’s schools, early years provision and children’s service. Her retirement has been put back to the autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Dolton has spent many years working in children’s authorities and the civil service, working as an Ofsted inspector and as an assistant of children’s services at Manchester City Council. The 59 year old will continue working in her post until the end of September as the town continues to respond to the crisis with services expected to return as lockdown continues.

The Council have ensured the process of finding a replacement will be as smooth as possible in the transition to new leadership.

The Keele University graduate gave this statement.

“It has been a rewarding three years, and I have enjoyed meeting the challenges we’ve been set along the way. We’ve worked to build a fantastic team internally and have great relationships with our partners.

“Our response to the COVID-19 crisis shows what a position of strength the department is in, and our unyielding commitment to making things better for our children.”

Geoff Little, chief executive of Bury Council gave a fitting tribute to Mrs Dolton.

I would like to offer our grateful thanks to Karen for her leadership of children’s services over the past three years. Karen has helped us turn a corner in our relationships with leaders and under her guidance children’s safeguarding has also improved”.

“Most impressive has been her ability to bring people together to deliver services that make a real difference to the lives of young people in our borough”.

“It is typical of Karen’s professionalism and dedication to children that she has agreed to stay on until October to help us manage our response to COVID-19 and as we start recovery. We will be looking to recruit as soon as possible to ensure continuity in the direction of these vital services.”