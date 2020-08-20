Bury Council congratulate local students on GCSE results but urge them to celebrate safely

The big day has finally arrived for thousands of Bury teenagers who are receiving their GCSE results.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children’s services, young people and skills, said: “This year has been an unprecedented challenge for our young people, whose education has been hugely disrupted due to the coronavirus lockdown. That, and the confusion over the grading system, has caused great anxiety for them and their parents.

“Our students have every right to celebrate today, and I congratulate them on their hard work and fortitude. Despite all the recent uncertainty, these GCSEs are the result of five years of study and carry the same value as grades awarded in other years. What matters most now is that pupils secure their next step in education, employment or training.”

Support is available through local colleges and through the Connexions service (0161 253 7733: Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm) or by email (connexions@bury.gov.uk)

Cllr Tariq also thanked staff in Bury’s schools who had rigorously carried out moderation of students’ likely grades in line with government guidance.

He also urged students to remember the coronavirus guidelines while celebrating today. Meeting people you don’t live with is banned in houses, in private gardens, or in indoor venues like cafés; and no more than six people (who don’t live together) can meet together in an outdoor location like a park.

Stay two metres apart where possible, sanitise your hands, and wear a face covering indoors where required.

“While we know teenagers are at less risk of serious illness from coronavirus, they can bring it home to older relatives who may become really unwell,” he said.

“None of us wants to see further restrictions imposed, or another lockdown, so I urge students on results day to be proud of what they have achieved and to ensure that, if they do get together with their friends, that they do so safely.”

Find out more about latest guidelines at bury.gov.uk/coronavirus

Mental health support

Mental health support is available to young people in Bury. If you’re worried about your exam results there are free digital resources to help.

Shout. With this 24/7 crisis text messaging service you can send a text message any time of day or night wherever you are – every conversation is with a human being. Just text GM to 85258:

You don’t need an app or data

There’s no registration process

It’s silent and won’t appear on your phone bill

Confidential and anonymous.

Kooth for children and young people aged 11 to 18yrs. You can:

Chat to friendly counsellors

Read articles written by young people

Get support from the Kooth community https://www.kooth.com/

More information about the support available is at https://hub.gmhsc.org.uk/mental-health