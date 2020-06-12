Bury Council Cabinet aims to transform Radcliffe

Bury Council’s cabinet has strong aims to transform the town of Radcliffe with an aim to inspire generations of residents in the present and the future.

The plan set out will include the scheme called the Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) to attract investment in skills, jobs, the environment and civic and leisure facilities.

The council will begin the programme with the aim to engage with residents, businesses and all interested parties from the 22nd June in what will be a six week consultation.

The SRF sets out proposals for the short, medium and long-term regeneration of the town to encourage investment and growth.

Council investment will encourage investment from the private sector and support bids to Government. This will aim to have more funding and give greater certainty to investors. Radcliffe will look to have short, medium and long term growth.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said: “Agreeing the plans set out in this Strategic Regeneration Framework is a crucial step towards unlocking Radcliffe’s fantastic potential and delivering a town centre that people deserve and will take pride in.

“Radcliffe residents will be receiving a leaflet about the consultation, and I urge you to take part.”

The plans were approved by the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (10 June).

Key areas identified in the Framework include:

A c entral public hub – with retail, offices, civic space and cafes

New leisure facilities – to sit alongside the public hub and help improve people's health

Refurbishment of Market Chambers building – providing flexible space for activities, community groups, and start-up businesses

Opening up the river – improving the river walkway and a new riverside public space

Focused retail strategy – for both the daytime and evening economy

Cultural initiatives – possibly a permanent base, and celebrating Radcliffe's heritage;

Revised car parking strategy – with emphasis on sustainable travel such as public transport, walking and cycling

Public realm improvements – especially around the Piazza, civic spaces and key routes such as Blackburn Street

A new secondary school – news is expected shortly from the Government about the planned new secondary school. If approved, this will play a key role in improving educational attainment and providing a sense of pride in the town. It will also mean young people will not have to travel to schools outside the town

Housing – building a variety of new houses on brownfield land, including affordable homes for young families;

Infrastructure – including transport, digital technology to sustain economic growth and 'green' energy

Employment – to create job opportunities in the town centre, from small start-up businesses to larger employers

The local authority is looking to create a Council investment and significant funding to ensure these commitments are matched. The major support area includes Radcliffe town centre.

Cllr Rhyse Cathcart, deputy cabinet member for Radcliffe Regeneration, added: “The feedback we have had over recent years is that people in Radcliffe want confidence that plans are backed up by action. Therefore, having a dedicated team focused around delivery, backed up by a Council Investment Fund, is a great way to show we are serious about making progress once the consultation is concluded.”