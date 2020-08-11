Bury Council are urging the public to celebrate VJ Day safely

Saturday 15 August marks the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, the official end of the Second World War in Japan, and we want everyone to commemorate this special day safely.

In line with government advice, VJ Day events have been scaled back nationally: however there are still plenty of ways to celebrate and mark the anniversary at home.

We want everyone to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day safely. We may not be able to have the public celebrations many people planned, but we can still remember the heroes of the war.

Councillor Jane Black, cabinet member for the cultural economy, said: “There are many ways you can get involved with VJ Day, either outdoors while following social distancing guidance (https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus) or online. Celebrate with your household in your own home, or back garden if you have one, but please do not gather in large crowds.

Cllr Black continued: “You can share your stories and messages of remembrance on social media using #VJDay75. Or why not join the Premier League academies in marking the occasion by making paper cranes (details below)?”

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “We know with important celebrations like these it’s even harder not to be able to be with friends and family. We want to thank everyone for all they are doing to help us stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The threat of the virus is still very real in Bury, but by adhering to social distancing guidelines we can limit the impact it will have.

“Please continue to observe government advice. This means staying at home as much as possible, working from home if you can, limiting your contact with other people, keeping your distance from people not in your household (2 metres apart where possible), and by washing your hands regularly.”

Ways to commemorate

Learn more

Learn more about the Lancashire Fusiliers and commemorate with the Fusilier Museum by joining their celebrations online through the Fusilier Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FusilierMuseum/

You can use online resources to discover your local and family Second World War histories and connections locally at the Fusilier Museum (https://www.fusiliermuseum.com/), the Imperial War Museums (https://www.iwm.org.uk/research/tracing-your-family-history), the National Archives (https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/) and National Army Museum (https://www.nam.ac.uk/collections)

Share your WW2 history

Do you have a Second World War or VJ Day connection? Share it at ve-vjday75@dcms.gov.uk

On social media

Share your Second World War stories, family histories and messages of remembrance on social media. Use #VJDay75 and #BurytownofCulture to join the conversation now.

Find your local memorial

Find out more about memorials near you:

IWM’s War Memorials Register allows you to search almost 90,000 UK war memorial and the names of more than 1.2 million people: https://www.iwm.org.uk/memorials

Commonwealth War Graves lists more than 170,000 UK war graves across 13,000 different locations, so you can find out more about war graves near you: https://www.cwgc.org/search-results/?Term=&Tab=cemeteries

If you find out more about your family’s history or your local community’s contribution and would like to share what you’ve learned, use #VJDay75 or email ve-vjday75@dcms.gov.uk

VJ Day in your home

Use the dedicated toolkit for resources and branding for your activity, including messages of remembrance and thanks for the WW2 generation, with celebrations at home or in your care setting: https://ve-vjday75.gov.uk/toolkit/

Submit a couple of sentences, and a photo if you have one, to remember a loved one who fought during the world wars – or just to give thanks for everyone who fought for their country. These will be displayed on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s digital War of Remembrance: https://www.cwgc.org/our-work/projects/the-cwgc-wall-of-remembrance/

Contribute to Historic England’s digital project ‘VE to VJ Day: 75 Places that Witnessed the War”. From ordinary places that sheltered the Blitz-weary, to well-known sites of military might, the collection will feature stories of listed places that harbour wartime histories. The final collection will be revealed on VJ Day: https://historicengland.org.uk/whats-new/features/ve-day-75/

Other ways to get involved