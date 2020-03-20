Bury Council announce service changes to protect residents from Covid-19

Bury Council is taking measures to reduce social contact and therefore reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

Councillor David Jones, leader of the council, said: “The Government’s advice is absolutely clear – we must all do as much as we can to keep our distance.

“The council is still open for business, but we will focusing all our efforts on maintaining essential services such as waste collection and supporting the most vulnerable in our society, such as those who receive social care.”

From today, the three leisure centres and pools – Castle in Bury, Ramsbottom and Radcliffe – will be closed.

The borough’s three civic halls will also be closed: Ramsbottom Civic, the Longfield Suite in Prestwich, and the Elizabethan Suite in Bury.

Bury Art Museum and the Connect and Direct social care office in Bury have also now closed due to staffing issues, as has Bury Adult Learning Centre. Libraries will remain open for the time being.

Staff in suspended services will be asked to work from home, or may be directed to other services should the need arise.

Staff will contact those who have made bookings at the civic halls to discuss the options. For enquiries while the buildings are closed, call 0161 253 5903 (10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday) or email buryvenues@bury.gov.uk

Service updates will be provided on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk

Advice about coronavirus and how to keep safe is on the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/