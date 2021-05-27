Bury Council and Homes England to bring East Lancashire Paper Mill to market

The redevelopment of Radcliffe’s East Lancashire Paper Mill is to take a significant step forward after Bury Council and Homes England agreed to bring the site to market through the Delivery Partner Panel framework later this year.

The site is the largest brownfield housing site in the district and is being put forward for much needed housing.

A Collaboration Agreement between the two parties will mean that they can look for a developer for the site. The council and Homes England have developed a comprehensive master-plan for the site and secured outline planning consent in December 2018 for up to 400 new homes and includes the creation of a new riverside public park and sports facilities.

Since then, various technical studies have been carried out to overcome numerous challenges on the site.

Homes England is the government’s lead agency in the delivery of housing across the country, and are also owners of land at East Lancashire Paper Mill. Homes England will work with Bury Council to tender the land and select a developer. Any subsequent proposals on the land will be subject to a comprehensive public consultation with the local community.

East Lancashire Paper Mill is a key component of the council’s Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) providing much needed homes for local residents. The SRF also includes proposals for the town centre and the delivery of a new Secondary School.

Councillor Clare Cummins, Cabinet Member for Housing Services, said she was delighted that the plans for the area were coming together.

“Homes England are well placed to support the council in our ambitions to bring much needed housing to Radcliffe.

“The council will be able to tap into Homes England’s considerable skills, experience, and resources.

“Overcoming the difficulties on the site has proven difficult and challenging, but we are now in a position to approach developers and to see this eyesore redeveloped for the people of the town.

“There are house-builders, waiting in the wings, who have shown interest and we will be formally going out to the market this summer.”

Work could start on the site towards the end of 2022 subject to a satisfactory developer being secured.