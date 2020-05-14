Bury Council agrees to £50k market master plan 

Wednesday’s Bury Council cabinet meeting saw the approval of the recommendation to spend £50,000 on coming up with a plan to redevelop Bury Market.

The approval comes off the back of recommendations made by the market task force which was set up to look at ways on how the market can be improved.

During the meeting, Cllr David Jones noted how the tasks force report found the market to be a major asset for the town but would need a long term plan in place to keep the market sustainable.

The report done by the task force coincided with an investigation done by Leeds University into national markets and used Bury Market as one of its three national case studies.

Included in the task forces report were the findings from Leeds University which called the market “tired” and “tatty” but also said that “the glass is much more than half full.”

One of the suggestions in the report which was discussed during today’s meeting was for a new multi-purpose Flexi hall. The Flexi hall would be used as a place for traders on market days and could be used as an eating and drinking area on none market days as well as being used as a music venue.

It was also mentioned during the meeting how the report calls for the Millgate and the market to work closer together.

The funding for the plan comes from the Bury Master plan capital budget 2019/20.

Whilst agreeing to the funding of the plan the council also agreed to endorse the work undertaken by the market task force, they also agreed that a subsequent report is generated containing the response to the short-term improvement proposals which works through the costs and implications of implementing the shorter-term recommendations for the next Cabinet meeting and finally agreed that the task force be kept in place to monitor the progress.

The council also agreed to the extension of the Mutually Binding Agreement (MBA) for the Local Care Organisation by a further year.