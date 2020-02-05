Bury College welcomes the Mayor of Bury

Bury College was delighted to be selected as the venue of choice to host an evening of fine dining for the Mayor and Mayoress of Bury Charity Burns Night.

Guests of the evening enjoyed reception drinks and a delicious four course meal which was prepared by highly-skilled Bury College catering students. Entertainment included the sound of bagpipes by Bolton Caledonia Pipe Band and the traditional address to a haggis.

The evening finished with a raffle with the donations going to the nominated Mayoral Charities which are the Bury Hospice and Buddy’s for Children with Autism.

The Mayor of Bury, Councillor Trevor Holt, said: “Bury College have been fantastic hosts for our event and the catering team have been very accommodating. We chose the Bury College Three Seasons Restaurant to host this very special event because we wanted to showcase the talents of young people across Bury.”

Ben Williams, a former St Gabriel’s RC High School who is a Level 3 Professional Cookery student, was on hand in the kitchen to help prepare the food. Ben said: “It was great to be in the kitchen tonight and I really enjoyed the experience if working under pressure and managing different aspects of the kitchen.”

Daniel Schofield, Bury College catering manager, added: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor and Mayoress of Bury to our Three Seasons Restaurant and were pleased to be chosen as their restaurant of choice for such a special evening. The event was a great opportunity for our students to gain first-hand experience working at a busy event which will help prepare them for their jobs in industry.”

For more information about catering courses at Bury College call 0161 280 8280.