Bury Art Museum wants your rainbow pictures!

Bury Art Museum is collecting art and artefacts that represent a snapshot of the current Covid-19 lockdown period.

Curator Susan Lord is asking people in the Bury community to save their rainbow pictures and donate them to the museum collection.

She said: “We are all going through unprecedented times and, in the years ahead, we can tell the generations to come what we all went through, and what we did to get through it.

“By collecting these rainbows, we will be able to capture and collect the creativity shown by those who have been living at home who have been instrumental in raising the spirits of our key workers and our community.”

Important – Bury Art Museum is currently closed under the lockdown rules, so keep hold of your rainbow pictures for now and drop them off at the museum once it re-opens.

The museum is taking part in many cultural activities online – go to www.buryartmuseum.co.uk for details.