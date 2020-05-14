Bury Agricultural show CANCELLED due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bury Agricultural Show for 2020 has been cancelled due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to take place on Sunday 28th June.

With social distancing measures in place, the show would have been difficult to hold

In a statement on their Facebook page, they said: “Unfortunately the committee have had to make the decision to cancel this year’s show, we have held out as long as possible to see how the Corvid-19 pandemic played out. We will be in contact with all our trade, sponsors and supporters of the show over the next week.

Please keep safe and we look forward to welcoming you all back for a fantastic show on the 27th June 2021”

Thousands of people usually attend the event every year that’s held at Burrs Country Park, organised by the Bury & District Agricultural Society.

