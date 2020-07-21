Bury AFC placed into the North West Counties Football League

Bury AFC, the phoenix club of Bury FC who were expelled from the EFL last August have been accepted to the North West Counties Football League.

The team will play in the Division One North

The situation with Bury FC is still unknown, the company is still active but it’s not been confirmed if the club has made an application to the FA for the 2020/21 season.

Bury AFC said in a statement: “We are pleased to announce that our application has been accepted by the FA and our place in Division 1 North of the North West Counties Football League for the 2020/21 season is confirmed.

The hard work from our initial group of volunteers and support from a 500-plus strong membership has enabled this to happen. We thank you for your contribution to date. We will now work with the league to be ready in time for the season starting in September.

Keep yourself here for further announcements over the coming days & weeks!

Bury AFC. By the Fans. For the Fans.”