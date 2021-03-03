Bury AFC midfielder Adam McWilliam teams up with Bury Hospice

Bury AFC midfielder, Adam McWilliam has teamed up with Bury Hospice to champion their sporting campaigns.

The 25-year-old is the latest recruit for the Bury based charity, where a number of famous faces already lend their support.

McWilliam met with the fundraising team at the Hospice last Friday to kick-off his role at the charity, which will see him use his platform to raise the charities profile.

Being impressed by the work they do in the local community Adam couldn’t wait to get involved.

Speaking to Roch Valley Radio, he said: “It was Chris Murray that brought it to my attention originally, with the work he’s doing to raise money, and I ended up sitting for an hour just looking at their posts and the amazing work that they do”.

McWilliam talked about the work charities do locally, and he said it’s important to raise awareness and show the work they are doing to the wider community.

“The nature of the people that work within charities are so unselfish as they want to go about their work and help people the best they can, and they don’t want to shout and scream about the work they are doing.”

He added, “The work speaks for itself; they help so many people, not just the patients but the families involved.”

McWilliam is keen to promote the exercise and sporting challenges that the hospice does.

Rachel Wallace, Head of Marketing, Communications & Fundraising at Bury Hospice said: “We say to our community, the best way to fundraise is to do what you enjoy doing because it’s about having fun when fundraising.”

As with many charities, Bury Hospice have had to adapt their fundraising campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wallace talked about the “incredible journey” they have been on in the past 12 months when it comes to fundraising.

She said: “When COVID hit we launched a campaign called here for you, and the campaign was to reassure our community of Bury that we were still here for you regardless of COVID, the patient care that people have become used too, will not alter and it hasn’t.”

Rachel also talked about how the community has been there for the hospice, the charities income streams were affected when the pandemic hit as they had to shut their shops and cancel events.

“The community have stepped forward to fundraise for us, and we’ve had so many different groups do all sorts from head shaves to cake bakes to runs. The sporting theme has really come through and has prevailed.”

The Hospice also feels with Adam coming on board it will encourage more younger people to get involved.

Wallace added: “With Adam’s following, we just want to entice more young people in, because when you get young people fundraising, that spills onto their families, their neighbours and people they know and it’s all so exciting.”

Throughout the pandemic, the Hospice has been fundraising virtually as many other charities have been, but it is something they are going to continue to do following the pandemic along with in-person events.

“While COVID has been really hard, it’s also made us all think differently and with meetings on Zoom and Teams and the way we are connecting with each other has changed fundraising for the better and whilst our income streams have been heavily hit, I have to say we’ve been overwhelmed by the love and the passion for Bury Hospice from the community and we can’t thank people enough.”

The Hospice celebrates its 30th Birthday this June, they’ll be hosting a variety of events throughout their anniversary week, they are currently still planning the majority due to the changing situation with coronavirus.

But there is hope within the Hospice community that they’ll be able to host in-person events.

To find out more about Bury Hospice you can visit their website by clicking here.

(Lead Image Credit: Josh Davies/Red Lantern Photography)