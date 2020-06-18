Bury AFC announce virtual friendly with Rangers

In conjunction with Shakers Community Society, The Rangers Charity Foundation and The Lee Rigby Foundation, Bury AFC have announced this morning a ‘Virtual Friendly’ between Rangers Legends & Bury Legends

Taking place on 4th July 2020 at 3pm, the virtual friendly will see a selection of footballing titans from across the generations of both teams take the field virtually, with fans of each team taking the controls of their favourite players with the ultimate goal of securing the inaugural Lee Rigby Foundation Trophy.

Bury fans were welcomed with open arms by Rangers fans at Ibrox in a pre-season friendly in 2018.

This game is, to this day, looked upon with great fondness across the supporter base of both sides – particularly by those Bury fans who had a great day in the Glasgow sunshine and saw their team turn out in front of 40,000 passionate football fans.

It certainly left a lasting impression between the two groups of supporters and the decision to stage this virtual friendly required little consideration from all sides when proposed.

Funds raised in support of this event will be split jointly between Bury AFC’s Shakers Community Society, The Lee Rigby Foundation & The Rangers Charity Foundation

Shakers Community, the society set up in conjunction with Bury AFC, has been created to bring football back to Bury following expulsion from the EFL in 2019. Fundraising events such as this form the backbone of this fan-owned club and monies raised will be invested in local community projects.

The Lee Rigby Foundation is no different, losing their two biggest fundraising events for 2020. The foundation provides support to bereaved families of military personnel and will be putting their share towards the purchase of a number of static caravans to provide affected families with respite facilities.

Lee served in Cyprus, Germany and Afghanistan as a member of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, which to this day has a base within the town of Bury.

The Rangers Charity Foundation offers a wide range of charitable community programmes and will use the funds generated by this virtual friendly to continue to deliver their important work both locally and around the world. Projects tackle topics such as health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, education and employability.

You can get tickets for this match in the form of a donation, starting from as little as £1.

There is no limit to how much you can pledge, however, and we’re asking everyone to give as generously as possible to support this event and the causes it will benefit.

Ticket holders will receive a special digital matchday programme covering the game and exclusive access to the ‘FanCam’ enhanced match footage in time for kick-off.

The key match action will also be broadcast ‘live’ via our social media platforms so you can keep up with the action as it unfolds. The process of picking the ‘Legends’ players for the two teams has started and will continue to take place over the next week.

To buy tickets for the event, click here