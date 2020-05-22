BREAKING: Village Chippy, Stubbins on FIRE

We’ve received reports that the Village Chippy in Stubbins is on fire.

Reports suggest four fire engines are on scene.

Eyewitnesses from Stubbins Tandoori reported seeing “fire engines fly past and smoke billowing out the front and top of the chippy.”

They added, “Thankfully everybody’s out and safe.”

A Lancashire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “I can confirm that three fire engines from Lancashire and one form Manchester are at an incident on Bolton Road North in Edenfield.”

More to follow…

(Lead image credit: Stephen Leung)