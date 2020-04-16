BREAKING: UK lockdown extended by three-weeks

Dominic Rabb has confirmed that the UK’s current lockdown measures will be extended by three weeks.

The Foreign Secretary confirmed the news in today’s Downing Street media briefing by saying “The advice is that relaxing any of the measures in place would risk public health and damage the economy.

The current measures must remain in place for the next three weeks.”

On the lockdown, Raab said “we know it’s rough going”, but he says “we must keep up this national effort for a while longer”.

He adds that the UK is at a “delicate stage” in its fight against COVID-19.

“Now is not the moment to give coronavirus a second chance.”

It comes as the UK recorded another 861 coronavirus deaths in hospital, taking the total to 13,729.

Mr Raab said the review concluded that the measures were working, but there was evidence the infection was spreading in hospitals and care homes.

He said five conditions needed to be met before the lockdown was eased:

Making sure the NHS could cope

A “sustained and consistent” fall in the daily death rate

Reliable data showing the rate of infection was decreasing to “manageable levels”

The supply of tests and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must be able to meet future demand

Being confident any adjustments would not risk a second peak

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, says it is “highly likely” the average person in the community is infecting one person or less – a so-called ‘R rate’ of less than 1.

He says this is an “important change,” but cautions the rate may be higher in places like care homes.

He also said hospital admissions in are declining and are “in a good place” – but says it is important to maintain the lockdown to keep this trend.

He adds that he expects the number of deaths to “reach a plateau” before it then begins to fall.