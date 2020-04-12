BREAKING: UK Coronavirus hospital deaths exceed 10,000

The Department of Health stated that another 737 people have died from coronavirus in UK hospitals, taking the total to 10,612.

42 of the recorded deaths were aged between 30 and 98 who had no known underlying health conditions.

It has been reported by one of the government’s senior scientific advisers that the UK is going to be among the worst affected European countries.

Mr Hancock told the daily press briefing: “Today marks a sombre day in the impact of this disease as we join the list of countries who have seen more than 10,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

“The fact that over 10,000 people have now lost their lives to this invisible killer demonstrates just how serious this coronavirus is and why the national effort that everyone is engaged in is so important.”

The BBC reports there are 213 confirmed cases in Bury, out of a local population of 190,108 and 215 confirmed cases in Rochdale, out of a local population of 220,001. Please note that not all those with the virus have been tested.

The official coronavirus death toll only gives a partial picture, as it does not include deaths outside of hospitals. This means that the true death toll will be higher.

Please stay at home. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have the symptoms.