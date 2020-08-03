BREAKING: Tony Morris, presenter of ITV’s Granada Reports has died aged 57.

Tony Morris, presenter of ITV’s Granada Reports has died aged 57,

Tony died at Bury Hospice on Saturday after being diagnosed with kidney cancer last year.

His daughters, Natalie and Rebecca, were at his side.

In a post on social media the daughters said: “We lost our incredible dad on Saturday morning. He was more than a parent, he was also our best friend. We are utterly heartbroken, but so grateful for the time we had with him We will be offline with family for a while, but so appreciative of the lovely messages

We ask that rather than sending flowers people make a donation to Bury Hospice. We will forever appreciate the care, kindness and respect that the wonderful nurses provided for dad”

To donate to Bury Hospice, please click here

His co-presenter for the last 17 years, Lucy Meacock said on twitter: “It is with a broken heart I retweet this. We will have a very special Granada Reports tonight in tribute to our lovely friend and colleague. My thoughts are with his family and all who loved him x

Born in 1963, Morris was brought up in Portsmouth before moving to St Helens on Merseyside. Prior to being a television journalist and news presenter, Morris worked as a DJ and served in the RAF.

After leaving the RAF, Tony’s lifelong love of music drew him first into DJing then to the BBC – as a local radio trainee.

He arrived on the TV screen at short notice when a newsreader was unable to get to the studio. Tony, then working as a producer, was asked to put on a tie and present the news.

From there he went on to report and present on BBC national and regional news programmes.

Tony joined Granada from the BBC’s North West Tonight in 2003 and made an immediate impact with his new colleagues and Granada’s viewers.

Tony’s career in journalism broke down barrier after barrier. He helped Granada Reports become the first regional news programme to win a BAFTA, presenting with Lucy the 2007 News Coverage winner about the Morecambe Bay Cockle Picking tragedy.

A second BAFTA followed in 2013 for coverage of the Independent Panel into the Hillsborough Disaster.

Tony anchored Granada Reports in the aftermath of the 2017 Manchester Bombing and on the publication of the Kirkup report into baby deaths at Furness General Hospital.

And most recently, in 2019 he was shortlisted by the Royal Television Society in the Nations and Regions Presenter of the Year category.

Away from the newsroom Tony was a diversity champion for ITV and was closely involved with many organisations working with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, as a mentor and a supporter of several charities.

Among them was the Anthony Walker Foundation which was set up in Anthony’s memory after his murder in 2005.

Speaking to ITV, Anthony’s mum Gee said Tony’s “magnetic smile lit up the screen”.

Tributes have been flooding in from the general public and his media colleagues.

His former employees at BBC North West Tonight said: “We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the daughters of Tony Morris, and everyone at Granada Reports. Tony, who was 57, died in Bury Hospice on Saturday after being diagnosed with kidney cancer last year. Earlier in his career, Tony worked with us at North West Tonight”

Happy Mondays star Rowetta said on twitter: “Really sad to hear of the passing of Tony Morris. A wonderful newsreader, presenter and interviewer on Granada Reports and a beautiful man”

Former BBC North West Tonight presenter Gordon Burns said: “Shocked to hear of the death of Granada Reports presenter and one time BBC colleague Tony Morris. My sincere & deepest sympathies to Tony’s family and the team at Granada Reports who must be feeling totally upset & shattered at this sad time.”

His family have set a book of condolence can you can click here to sign

Everyone at Roch Valley Radio, passes on there condolences to Tony’s family & friends at this difficult time.