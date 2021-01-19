BREAKING: Storm Christoph expected to hit Greater Manchester tonight as police declare major incident

Greater Manchester Police have declared a major incident in relation to Storm Christoph, as the storm as expected to hit the city-region later this evening.

An Amber weather warning is in place across the North West, East Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber and much of East of England until 12noon on Thursday.

12 flood alerts are in place across the region including on the River Irwell. The Environment agency says “Flooding is possible – be prepared”

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey, Chair of the GM Strategic Coordination Group for Storm Christoph, said: “In order to ensure that we’re as prepared as possible for the heavy rainfall expected from Storm Christoph, we have declared a major incident.

“The safety of the public is our number one priority and we’re continuing to work alongside partner agencies across the region.

“Whilst we appreciate that everyone has been told to stay home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we want to make it clear that should members of the public need to evacuate to protect themselves due to flooding then that is the priority and you should follow your local authority’s advice regarding evacuation.

“Coronavirus remains a threat to everyone’s health and people should not leave their homes unless it is absolutely essential, but where there is a risk of flooding, that is clearly essential and we’re working with our partners to ensure that people can do this as safely as possible. For anyone that needs to evacuate, we’d ask that you remain very aware of Covid-19 and continue to follow the government guidance around Hands, Face, Space as much as possible and limit your contact with other people.

“We would continue to urge anyone with concerns about flooding in their area to contact their local authorities who will be able to sign-post you to the most appropriate information and support.

“Partner agencies are working hard on local plans to ensure that people living in potentially vulnerable areas are notified at the earliest opportunity.

“Heavy rainfall is expected from later today and that could cause flooding in several areas across Greater Manchester – we are preparing for this and are continuing to monitor the situation very closely. We will continue to provide updates as often as we can.”

We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest news on Storm Christoph.