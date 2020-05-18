BREAKING: Schools in Bury will NOT re-open on June 1st

Bury Council have announced this afternoon (Monday), that schools will not re-open on June 1st as part of the Government’s plan.

In a statement, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services Cllr Tamoor Tariq said it has “become very clear that there is an unacceptable risk to our pupils, our staff and to the communities of vulnerable people in Bury, if we were to extend the opening of our schools from 1st June as central government had proposed.

The North West region and Bury face persistently high levels of new infection, and a significant level of deaths through Covid-19 infection: and we have very high levels of vulnerable individuals within our communities. There are in addition real concerns regarding, Covid-19 testing, availability of PPE, limitations on the proposed Track and Trace, and real concerns regarding the inconsistent level of central government support for our recovery.

“I feel the heavy responsibility of protecting our education communities; and the wider community. I, therefore, have approval from Bury Council’s Cabinet to not open schools to a wider intake of pupils from 1st June. I further intend, to lobby our case for a delayed, and more planned restart, with central government through the Secretary of State for Education. We will commit to regularly review this decision if there is clear evidence to suggest any changes around Covid-19 infection rates or if the government brings forward different direction or guidance than it has done currently affecting education.

Mr Tariq gave “praise for the superb professionalism and determination” of all of the staff in Bury’s schools “it is clear how resilient the education service is, and how determined colleagues have been to protect the most vulnerable. I thank them for their brave work.”

@BuryCouncil has taken the decision NOT to reopen schools in the borough from 1st June, the government position is ill advised & not one we can follow. We feel it would “pose an unacceptable risk to pupils, staff & communities of vulnerable people.” See my full statement below pic.twitter.com/475ihD3Msz — Cllr Tamoor Tariq (@TamoorT) May 18, 2020

Local councils in Liverpool and Hartlepool have also announced such moves in recent days.

Rochdale Council has said they are working with schools but can’t “guarantee” they will open on June 1st.