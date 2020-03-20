BREAKING: Pubs, restaurants & cafes told to close from this evening.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has confirmed that cafes, pubs and restaurants must close from tonight (Friday) expect for take-away food, to tackle coronavirus.

The PM said “We are telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not reopen tomorrow.”

Places like nightclubs, cinemas and gyms will also follow suit.

The PM stressed people should not go out tonight to such venues.

“We want you to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives,” he adds.

Mr Johnson said it seemed to go against the freedom-loving instincts of British people but “we will get through this – we will get through it together and beat this virus”.

Boris Johnson added that takeaways would be excluded from the new measures coming in from tonight.

The measures on closures will be reviewed on a monthly basis.