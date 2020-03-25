Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus

Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in a statement released this morning.

The 71-year-old heir to the throne, is said to have displayed “mild symptoms” but “otherwise remains in good health”, and has been self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall – who has tested negative for the virus.

The Royal statement said that “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,”

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The Queen is believed to be in ‘good health’ and last met the Prince of Wales briefly on the Morning on the 12th March.

Following Prince Charles’ diagnosis, Buckingham Palace released a brief statement saying:

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

“The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare. We will not be commenting further.”