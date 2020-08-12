BREAKING: Teenage boy in ‘life-threatening condition’ after were shots fired in Bury

A teenage boy has been shot in Bury and has been taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

Greater Manchester Police are responding to what they are calling a ‘serious incident’

No arrests have been made at this stage

In a statement, they said: “Police are responding to a serious incident in Bury

Officers were called shortly after 9.35pm this evening (Wednesday 12 August 2020) to reports of shots fired on Chesham Road.

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and initial enquiries are underway. A scene is in place and a large high-visibility police presence will remain in the area.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3452 of 12/08/2020. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Deputy Leader of Bury Council, Cllr Tamoor Tariq has said on social media: This is a very serious incident. Thoughts are with the teenagers family and friends at this tragic time. If you know what happened please liaise & co-operate with Greater Manchester Police”

A large police cordon is in place and roads in the area have been closed

Chesham Rd, Bury CLOSED from Walmersley Rd to Duckworth St after a serious shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/U8SZtIoEqb — MancTraffic (@manctraffic) August 12, 2020

More to follow…