BREAKING: PM will be back at work on Monday, says No10 source.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to come back to work at Downing Street next week.

“He is ‘raring to go’ and will be back Monday,” a Downing Street source told Sky News.

After leaving the hospital on Easter Sunday and spending a week at Chequers, the prime minister will be “back to his normal schedule” following treatment for Coronavirus as he contemplates with the dilemma of when to ease the lockdown.

Depending on doctors’ advice, Mr Johnson may host Monday’s Downing Street news conference and may even take on the new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at another Virtual Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – but this is all subject to official Downing Street confirmation.

The source added: “He had a Chequers meeting with advisers on Friday and he will be meeting the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, and getting back to his normal schedule.”

“Mr Johnson was updated on the progress being made in the UK’s fight against coronavirus and was given a detailed briefing on the policy work carried out so far on the next phase of our fight against the disease.

“The summit marked a tightening of grip from the prime minister, who held a series of calls and zoom meetings with key figures throughout the week.

“Mr Johnson hosted a daily video call with the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab and his No. 10 team at 3pm each day, where he was briefed on the latest plans.

“He also held lengthy discussions with the Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, and the Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.”

There have been claims that in his absence there has been no clear strategy on when and how to ease the lockdown restrictions and suggestions that cabinet ministers are deeply split on what to do next.

But the PM’s early comeback will alarm those who have been arguing that he needs a long period of rest before coming back to work into the gruelling regime of running the government during a major international crisis.

There have been signs during the past week, however, that he was making a speedy recovery. He spoke by telephone with US President Donald Trump, who said afterwards: “He sounded incredible.”

The Prime Minister also held his first audience with the Queen for three weeks, suggesting he had regained full health and is ready to return to work full time.

Bury South MP, Christian Wakeford said on twitter “Fantastic news, great to hear the PM is recovered and ready to get back to work”