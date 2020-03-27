BREAKING: PM Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19
The PM confirmed the news on his twitter feed “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”
Downing Street said that he had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, having been experiencing “mild symptoms” on Thursday.
“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.
“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”
Mr Johnson’s spokesman confirmed a few days ago that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would stand in if the prime minister became unwell.
If Mr Raab is also ill, the PM has the power to delegate responsibility to any of his ministers, the spokesman added.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage wished the PM “a very rapid recovery” in a twitter post
Bury North MP, James Daly also passed on his best wishes on social media
