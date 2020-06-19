BREAKING: Person Pulled from Water in Holcombe Brook

Two people have been taken to hospital after being pulled from the water near Honeywood Close in Holcombe Brook.

North West Ambulance Service said: “We sent a number of vehicles including an ambulance, an RRV and four HART vehicles and treated two patients who had fallen into water and took them to hospital. Fire service were also on scene”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At 1.30 p.m. on Friday 19 June, two fire engines from Bury and Ramsbottom fire stations, the Technical Response Unit from Leigh and the boat unit from Heywood were called to a report of a person in water near Honeywood Close, Holcombe Brook.

“Crews were quickly on the scene and deployed line rescue equipment to bring the casualty clear of the water and into the care of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Firefighters were in attendance for around 30 minutes before handing over to NWAS.”

Greater Manchester Police said “At around 1.25pm on Friday 19 June 2020, police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a female in water off Honeywood Close, Ramsbottom. Officers are in attendance.”

A large number of emergency service vehicles were spotted on-scene at the incident in Holcombe Brook,

The emergency service vehicles are stationed on Honeywood Close off Springwater Avenue,

An air ambulance was also spotted landing close to the incident