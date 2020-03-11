BREAKING: Paramedics in hazmat suits seen arriving at Bury College

Paramedics wearing hazmat suits have been seen entering Bury College.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they are still at the scene

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

A spokesman for the service said: “We attended an incident at Bury College.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene and arrived at 11.53am. We’re still at the scene.”

Bury College also released a statement saying the “safety and well-being of our students and staff is paramount”

https://twitter.com/Bury_College/status/1237733172684750849?s=20

https://twitter.com/Bury_College/status/1237733196432891904?s=20

It has now been confirmed that the student at Bury College has now been given the all clear and it is not believed to be connected to Coronavirus.