BREAKING: One person has died following a house collapse in Summerseat last night – live updates

One person has died following a house collapse in the Summerseat area of Bury last night.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Officers responding to reports of a collapsed house in Ramsbottom have sadly found the body of a woman.

Emergency services were called just before 9.30pm last night (Wednesday 17 February 2021) to reports that a house had collapsed on East View in Summerseat.

13 properties were originally evacuated as a precaution and most have now been allowed home, except for those who live on the same street. A small scene remains in place.

A woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries. A woman and a child were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

A joint investigation is currently underway between GMP, GMFRS, Cadent Gas and Bury local authority partners.”

In a statement at the scene this afternoon Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Steve Wilcock said it “would not be appropriate to speculate on a probable cause”.

He said crews would remain at the scene for the next couple of days and praised local residents for their “help and co-operation”.

“Summerseat is a close-knit community and there has been an outpouring of support, with many neighbours offering their homes to those evacuated last night,” he said.

“Given the nature of this scene, I must also praise the professionalism and dedication of the firefighters who have worked here all night in the driving rain, as well as throughout the morning.”

