LIVE: North West Ambulance service stand down earlier ‘major incident’.

North West Ambulance Service declared a major incident earlier this evening due to a “high level of calls”

The major incident was stood down shortly after 9pm on Monday evening, but they are still urging the public to ‘only call us if their condition is life threatening or potentially life threatening’.

The service said they received 2,266 emergency calls between midday and 8pm today – an increase of 36% compared to this time last week.

NWAS said, that Covid accounted for 15% of that.

In a statement they said: “Due to the high volume of emergency calls into our service, the trust declared a major incident earlier this evening and we have now stood down from this. The major incident was managed in accordance with our usual protocols but we continue to urge the public to only call us if their condition is life threatening or potentially life threatening.

“Traditionally, Mondays are often a very busy day for us and we are reviewing the reasons behind the sudden and unexpected surge in demand we experienced today. The type of emergencies we have received are varied with COVID accounting for approximately 15% of the activity. Since midday to 20:00 today (2 Nov 2020), we have received 2,266 emergency 999 calls, an increase of 36% compared to the same time frame on the previous Monday (26 October).

“We put in place additional support throughout the North West and will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the night.

“We want to assure the public that we are prioritising our calls and you should call 999 if you or the patient is in a life-threatening condition. If this is the case, we will endeavour to respond to you as quickly as possible.

“For conditions which are not life-threatening it is likely that we will direct you to alternative care, please help us by first checking your symptoms via 111 online.

“We know there are patients currently waiting for us and we are very sorry that we are unable to respond as quickly as we would like.

Please continue to help us by not calling us to check where the ambulance is as we need those lines to be free for those in a life-threatening

condition. However, if you feel you no longer need an ambulance, please let us know.

“We are now starting to see a reduction in calls and would like to thank the public for their support.”

Live updates below: