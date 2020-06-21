BREAKING: Two men dead after shooting in Moss Side

A murder investigation is underway after two men were shot in Manchester, Greater Manchester Police have announced.

At around 12.55am on Sunday 21 June 2020, police were called to reports that gun shots had been heard on Caythorpe Street, Moss Side.

A short time later, police were made aware that two men had arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, a man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead a short time later and a man in his 20s has since sadly died. Their next of kins have been informed.

An investigation is underway and police are appealing for information.

No arrests have been made and a scene remains in place.

Detective Inspector Andrew Butterworth, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones, who are understandably devastated. Specialist officers are doing everything they can to support them at this time.

“A thorough and fast-paced investigation is already well underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and arrest those responsible. As we speak, dedicated teams of officers are carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV.

“We are aware that, a number of hours before this incident, there was a community event in Moss Side. This event was attended by Greater Manchester Police along with local people and partner agencies – it was not an illegal rave and it had concluded prior to this incident. It does appear that the incident took place at what we believe was an unplanned event near to the location of the earlier community event.

“We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time and, if they haven’t already, I appeal directly to them or anyone else with information, photographs of videos which may aid our investigation to contact police straight away.

“The local community will be devastated to learn about this tragic loss of life, we are working hard to try and reassure the community, talking to people and trying to offer some reassurance. We know that the impact on young people in particular will be significant and will be working with Manchester City Council to help people who have been traumatised by this terrible crime”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 6777 quoting 221 of 21/06/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Any photos or videos should be uploaded to scd.cctv@gmp.police.uk This can be done anonymously

Local MP Lucy Powell said: “Obviously, it is distressing and worrying news.

“I really hope those that were there will know something about it and will work with the police to bring those that have committed this dreadful offence to justice.

“Now is the time for the community to pull together and work together.”