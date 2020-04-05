BREAKING: Man in 50’s has died in Radcliffe lodge.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that a man has died after being found in a lodge at the end of Kirsktall Gardens in Radcliffe.

A police spokesperson said “At around 2.55pm on Sunday 5 April 2020, police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in water off Kirkstall Gardens, Bury.

Emergency services attended and a man, in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

There are no suspicious circumstance surrounding his death.”

The area where we believe the incident has taken place is in the lodges at the end of Kirsktall Gardens, this is close to the main stand at Radcliffe FC.

(Photo: GoogleMaps)