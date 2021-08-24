BREAKING: Man in his 50s has died following a collision in Heywood

A man in his 50s has died in hospital following a collision in Heywood yesterday.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Astra car-derived van at around 7:30am.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police say he has since been released under investigation.

PC Suzanne Keenan, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has very tragically died as a result of his injuries following this collision and as such, we are continuing to appeal to the public for information.

“This collision happened in the build-up to rush hour so we are confident that there will be a number of people who may have seen this incident or have dashcam footage. Any information you have could help us provide his loved ones with the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage of the incident is being urged to contact police as soon as possible, either through LiveChat on our website www.gmp.police.uk or call 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 679 of 23/08/2021.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.