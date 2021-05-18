BREAKING: Large emergency service presence in Bury as road closed near Fairfield Hospital

A large emergency service presence has been spotted on Rochdale Old Road in Bury following an incident.

The road is closed in both directions between Smethurst Hall Road & Elbut Lane.

An air ambulance was spotted on the scene but has since left.

TFGM say bus services in the area are diverting via Queens Park Road.

Roch Valley Radio has approached Greater Manchester Police & North West Ambulance Service for comment.

We’ve received an update from Greater Manchester Police this morning (Wednesday 19th May), and sadly a 37-year-old man has died.

