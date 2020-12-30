BREAKING: Greater Manchester heads into Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions

All clinically extremely vulnerable individuals will be asked to shield if they live in Tier 4 areas. People will be sent a letter or email with advice and details of support.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Bury Council, said: “I’m as frustrated as everyone else that we are living under restrictions that have lasted for months, and now it gets even tougher under Tier 4.

“However, we’ve now opened three vaccination centres (in Radcliffe, Prestwich and Bury town hall Elizabethan Suite) and already nearly 2,000 of our most vulnerable residents have received the first of their two jabs. More vaccination centres will open across the borough in the coming days and weeks.

“This is why it’s so important that we don’t lose our discipline now, when there’s a new variant of the virus spreading across the land, and when there is real optimism that we can finally get on top of the virus.

“Covid is highly contagious, and people without symptoms – one in three of those who have it – can spread it unwittingly. It is important we keep on protecting each other by keeping our distance from other people, washing our hands, wearing face coverings and letting fresh air in.”

Cllr Simpson added: “Our elderly relatives could be just weeks away from being vaccinated. We all want life to return to normal, and these sacrifices will be worthwhile.”

As well as Greater Manchester the following areas have been placed into Tier 4:

Leicester City

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Birmingham and Black Country

Coventry

Solihull

Warwickshire

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Lancashire

Cheshire and Warrington

Cumbria

Tees Valley

North East

Gloucestershire

Somerset Council

Swindon

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Isle of Wight

New Forest

