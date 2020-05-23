BREAKING: Fire at Scrapyard in Rochdale

A fire is currently burning at a scrapyard on Corporation Road in Rochdale.

It’s not known how or when the fire started.

Local residents have posted various photos and videos on social media from near to the scene.

The fire can also be seen for miles around

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service are on scene.

A spokesperson for the service said “Roughly 35 firefighters are tackling a blaze on Corporation Road in Rochdale.

Crews were called at 7.15 pm on Saturday 23 May to reports of a fire at a scrapyard and firefighters from six Greater Manchester fire stations – Broughton, Bury, Heywood, Littleborough, Rochdale and Whitefield – were quickly on the scene.

The fire involves approximately 30 vehicles within the yard and crews are working to extinguish the flames using breathing apparatus and two jets.

The smoke from the incident can be seen from some distance away and local people are requested to keep the windows and doors of their homes closed. Nearby residents are also asked to keep local roads clear of traffic to enable emergency service vehicles easy and swift access to the scene.”

More to follow…

(Lead Image Credit: Rob Macparran)