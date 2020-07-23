BREAKING: Fire at Industrial Unit in Rochdale

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are currently on scene of a fire on Moss Bridge Road in Rochdale.

In a statement, they said: “Eight fire engines are currently at the scene of an industrial estate fire on Moss Bridge Road, Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) crews were called at around 5.15 pm to the incident, involving two paint booths in an industrial unit measuring around 100 metres by 30 metres.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze in sectors using three jets and six breathing apparatus.

Road closures are in place on sections of Moss Bridge Road, and local residents are advised to keep all windows and doors closed and avoid the area while crews carry out their work.”

Reports on social media suggest the fire is at the factory of Taylor Engineering & Plastics – this is still to be confirmed.

More to follow…