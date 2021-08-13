BREAKING: Emergency services on scene of ongoing incident at Elton Reservoir

Emergency services are on the scene of an ongoing incident at Elton Reservoir in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police have been on scene since around 2 pm this afternoon after they were called to reports ‘of concern for a male’.

No further information is known at this stage.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.10pm this afternoon (13 August), police were called to reports of concern for a male at Elton Reservoir in Bury.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 2:15pm on Friday 13 August, firefighters were called to support Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in the search for a missing person in the water at Elton Reservoir, Bury.

“Two fire engines from Bury and Whitefield, the Water Incident Unit from Eccles and the Technical Rescue Unit from Ashton attended the scene.

“Crews worked hard, supporting GMP with the search, before leaving the scene after roughly two hours.”

North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow…