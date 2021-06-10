BREAKING: Emergency services on scene of an ongoing incident in Radcliffe – live updates

Emergency services are on the scene of an ongoing incident in Radcliffe.

Police were called to the scene on Dean Street shortly before 5:40pm this evening, to a report of a man in distress on a roof.

TFGM have confirmed nearby Turf Street & George Street are also closed.

North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service are also in attendance.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Just before 5.40pm today (10 June 2021), officers were called to a report of a man in distress on a roof on Dean Street in Radcliffe.

Officers, along with colleagues from NWAS and GMFRS are also in attendance.”

This incident is still ongoing.

More to follow in our live blog below…