BREAKING: Emergency services on scene in Bury amid reports of ‘overturned car’ – live updates

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Bury this afternoon amid reports of an overturned car.

Police, Fire & Ambulance service are in attendance on A665 Bury Old Road.

The incident took place close to the junction with Barn Street.

MancTraffic says Bury Old Road is closed northbound between Thatch Leach Lane and Bury New Road.

They added: “Use Nursery Rd, Poppythorn Lane, Fairfax Rd and Bury New Rd through Prestwich but there are queues on approach and the diversion being used.”

No injuries have been reported at this stage, a North West Ambulance spokesperson said they are currently on scene dealing with the incident.

A statement read: “We have an ambulance currently on scene at Bury Old Road. We haven’t taken anyone to the hospital yet. We were called at 12.20 following a 999 call reporting that a car had overturned.”

Greater Manchester Police & Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow in our live blog below…