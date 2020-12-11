Emergency services close road in Rochdale Town Centre due to ‘gas leak’

Emergency services closed South Parade in Rochdale Town Centre due to a reported ‘gas leak’

The closure between Packer Street and Drake Street was but in place shortly before 6 pm this evening (Friday) and the closures were lifted around 45 minutes later.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At 5.18pm on Friday, 11 December, firefighters were called to reports of a potential gas leak on Yorkshire Street, in Rochdale.

“Two fire engines from Rochdale quickly attended the scene.

“Firefighters carried out initial checks of the area using breathing apparatus and a gas monitor. No gas leak was found. The incident has now been handed to Cadent Gas who are carrying out further checks.

“Fire crews were in attendance for around an hour.”

TFGM said on social media: “Rochdale Town Centre – road closure on South Parade

Emergency Services on scene dealing with an incident

Bus services being diverted to access Rochdale Interchange”

We’ve contacted Greater Manchester Police & Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service for comment.