BREAKING: Coronavirus – Man in Manchester General Hospital becomes third UK death

A man in his 60s has died of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) at North Manchester General Hospital

It’s the third death in the UK, the other deaths were confirmed in Reading & Milton Kenyes.

It’s believed the man had recently travelled back from an affected area believed to be Italy.

No futher details have been confirmed

Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: “I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died.

“I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

“The patient, who was being treated at the North Manchester General Hospital, was over 60 years old and had significant underlying health conditions.

“They had recently travelled from an affected area. Contact tracing is already underway.”

A spokesman for North Manchester General Hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly a patient being treated for Covid-19 has died at our specialist regional Infectious Diseases unit at North Manchester General Hospital.

“The man in his sixties tested positive after travelling to Italy and had a number of underlying health problems.

“Our thoughts are with the patient’s family who are being supported by our specialist bereavement staff.”

More to follow.