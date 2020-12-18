BREAKING: Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police has stepped down

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins has stepped down, following the force being placed into special measures.

Deputy Chief Constable, Ian Pilling will step by as Interim Chief Constable.

In a statement, Mr Hopkins has said: “These are challenging times for Greater Manchester Police. The force has a long-term strategic plan to address the issues raised by the HMIC and I believe this plan should be led by a Chief Constable who can oversee it from start to finish.

Considering what is best for GMP and the communities we serve, and given my current ill health, I have decided to stand down from the post of Chief Constable with immediate effect.

It has been an honour to serve the public for 32 years, nearly 13 of which as a Chief Officer in GMP. Throughout my career I have been committed to achieving the best outcomes for the people I serve. The decision to stand down is not one I have taken lightly but I feel the time is right.

I was due to retire in autumn 2021 and bringing that date forward assists in the timely recruitment of my successor.

I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues and the many dedicated officers and staff I have had the privilege of working with throughout my service.”

More to follow…