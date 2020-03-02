BREAKING: Police say the suspicious object in Tottington isn’t a ‘viable device’

Army bomb disposal experts and police were spotted in Tottington earlier this afternoon and it was reported that a local fisher found something in the water at Kirkless Brook. It’s believed to be an old piece of industrial equipment.

The Police and bomb squad officers closed off the area to the public.

Greater Manchester Police have released this short statement on the incident

“Today (Monday 2 March 2020) at around 12:20pm, Police were called to reports of a suspicious object near to the Irwell Trail, Bury.

Bomb disposal attended to make an assessment of the object. The object has not been found to be a viable device.

GMP would like to thank those vigilant members of the public who reported this to police.”