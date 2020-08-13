BREAKING: An 18-year-old has died after shots were fired in Bury last night.

An 18-year-old man who was shot in Bury has sadly died. He has recently been revealed to be named Cole Kershaw. He was in a Ford Mondeo which was pursued by a silver BMW taking them from Bury town centre to Chesham Road.

At around 9.40pm on Wednesday 12 August 2020, police were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Chesham Road.

Cole apparently left the Mondeo as “two to three shots” were fired from the second group of people.

Officers attended and established that an 18-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. His next of kin has been informed.

A murder investigation is underway.

No arrests have yet been made.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison of Greater Manchester said: “This incident has resulted in a young man very sadly losing his life. I would like to start by saying that our thoughts are with his loved ones at this heart-breaking time and specially trained officers are doing everything they can to support them through this.

“Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and following a number of lines of enquiry. We are committed to identifying the person responsible for this murder and ensuring that they face justice.

“So far, we have established that a number of people were in the area at the time. We believe these people have vital information which will assist us and I urge them to pass that on to Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously, immediately. I also encourage anyone else with information to contact us.

“Finally, I would like to offer some reassurance by saying that we do not currently believe that this was a random attack. However, extra officers will be patrolling the surrounding area in the days to come so anyone with concerns can speak to them directly.”

No wrong was done on Coles part surrounding his death leading Ellison to describe the death as an absolute tragedy.

No further details of those involved in the incident have yet been revealed.

Large forensic teams were at the scene today on Chesham road which has been cordoned off by the Police.

Cole was an avid boxer and his gym, BrickCity were amongst the first to pay tribute to this tragic incident.

GMP are appealing for anyone with information should to contact them on 101 quoting 3452 of 12/08/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.