Bowlee Car Boot Sale season cancelled

Rochdale Borough Council have confirmed that the Bowlee Car Boot Sale & Market – one of the biggest and most popular in Greater Manchester has been cancelled this year.

The season, that was originally due to start on 5 April was postponed back in March due to risks presented by Covid-19, but it has now been confirmed that the event won’t be held at all this summer.

Councillor Neil Emmott, cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re really sorry to say that due to the coronavirus pandemic we have taken the decision to cancel our remaining six dates in July and August. Unfortunately this means that there will be no sales this year. We understand this is incredibly disappointing for everyone, and we were really looking forward to returning, but we would never compromise your safety and there are too many risks in the current climate.”

Last year was one of the event’s busiest years on record – with the events attracting over 40,000 buyers and 3,600 sellers over the season. Organisers added that enforcing social distancing on such a large open site would be ‘nearly impossible.’

To find out more, visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/bowlee , follow @BowleeCarBoot on Facebook or search #BowleeCarBoot on Twitter.