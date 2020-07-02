Boost for services which look after rough sleepers.

Help for rough sleepers in Bury is set to be extended and improved thanks to a successful bid for funding.

The next phase of the A Bed Every Night initiative will run until next March and will greatly enhance the current ABEN provision. It will mean that accommodation can be provided 24/7 with wraparound support and separate sleeping provision to self-isolate when necessary in a secure and safe environment.

With a grant via the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Bury can look after 15 rough sleepers in this latest phase of the ABEN initiative.

Bury Council will provide the bed spaces/accommodation and Adullam Homes will deliver support packages to all rough sleepers.

Each person will have a health and care plan, and work with partners in the health service, GPs, drug and alcohol services to help improve the wellbeing of rough sleepers and break the cycle of homelessness.

Additional support will enable the Rough Sleepers Outreach team to help them move into independent sustainable living or structured supported accommodation.

The council is working closely with the faith community to provide food and drink to rough sleepers during their stay at ABEN.

Councillor Clare Cummins, cabinet member for housing services, said: “This is great news for Bury during such challenging times. This is the next step in working with our partners in Bury to break the homelessness cycle for our most vulnerable and complex rough sleepers and help the transition into more sustainable longer term accommodation.

“This is a chance for our rough sleepers to have a fresh start, accommodation with a robust support and wellbeing plan in place. We’ve already seen real positive outcomes for our rough sleepers, and my thanks go to our homelessness team for making this happen.”