Boost for libraries in Rochdale as special collection service is launched

A new ‘request and collect’ service is to be launched at selected library branches across the borough.

Starting on Monday July 13, library customers will be able to borrow books in a safe, contactless way at five local libraries.

Initially the request and collect service will be offered at the following branches:-

• Heywood

• Littleborough

• Middleton

• Milnrow

• Spotland

Orders can be placed using an online form at www.rochdale.gov.uk/requestandcollect or by telephoning the library service at 0300 303 8876, 9am-5pm

Library staff will process orders and customers will be contacted when the order is ready to be collected at a specific time slot.

Tables will be set up at the front door of each library building for customers to collect their books.

All returned books will be quarantined, in line with strict Public Health England infection control policies, for at least the recommended 72 hours.

The request and collect service is the first stage of a phased re-opening of local library services over the coming weeks.

Councillor Janet Emsley, cabinet member for libraries, said: “This is the first stage of our phased return of library branch re-openings. Throughout the covid-19 pandemic we have provided an excellent online resource for library customers, which has been very popular with our residents.”

She added: “The online service is continuing alongside this phased reopening at five selected branches, which are located in townships across the borough. We will be ensuring rigorous infection control procedures are in place and strictly adhered to at all times. The safety and wellbeing of our library customers and staff is our number one number priority.”

Further information on the request and collect service can be found at rochdale.gov.uk/requestandcollect